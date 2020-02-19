IAF Saves Woman's Life By Airlifting Her From Kishtwar To Hospital In Jammu

Setting up another example of bravery and professionalism, the Helicopter Unit at the Indian Air Force Station in Udhampur saved a woman's life by airlifting her for timely treatment in Jammu on Tuesday.

The woman who was suffering from biliary malfunction was evacuated from Kishtwar in low light conditions in the hilly terrain by Wing Commander Shivam Manchanda and Squadron Leader MK Singh, according to a press release by the PIB, Defence Wing.

The IAF officers landed at Jammu wearing Night Vision Goggles where the IAF Station was ready to attend the woman.

"With the night setting in, Helicopter Unit at Air Force Station, Udhampur, air evacuated a lady in critical condition with billary malfunction from Kishtwar. Flying in low light conditions in hilly terrain, Wg Cdr Shivam Manchanda and Sqn Ldr MK Singh landed at Jammu," the press release read.

The 'Daring Dragons' executed the mission professionally, keeping up the highest traditions of the IAF. After the evacuation, the lady was immediately shifted to a hospital in Jammu for treatment.

Sub-inspector saves the life of an unconscious passenger

In another similar incident, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer in Kolkata stepped up to save a man's life at Kolkata Airport, by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The incident took place on February 16, Saturday when passenger J Roy Chowdhury collapsed after complaining of chest pains near the Security Hold Area of the airport.

Sub-inspector Partha Bose took charge and rushed to help the passenger and saved his life through CPR. CPR is an emergency procedure that combines chest compression with artificial ventilation. It is performed to manually preserve intact brain function until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest.

