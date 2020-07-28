IAF Shares Pictures Of Rafale Jets Enroute India, Thanks French Air Force For Support

SEARCH
Indian Air Force shares in-air pictures of 5 Rafale jets en-route India from France
The French fighter jets are expected to reach India by July 29.
The IAF has appreciated the French Air Force's support for Rafale's journey back home
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had received the first Rafale during his visit to the Dassault Aviation facility in Mérignac, France on October 8, 201
The Government of India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets to bolster India’s urgent requirement on the eastern and western borders in Sep