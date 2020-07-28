Last Updated:

IAF Shares Pictures Of Rafale Jets Enroute India, Thanks French Air Force For Support

Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac facility in France on Monday on their way to India in a journey of more than 7000 kms

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani
Rafale Jet 1
1/5
Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force shares in-air pictures of 5 Rafale jets en-route India from France

Rafale Jet 2
2/5
Indian Air Force

The French fighter jets are expected to reach India by July 29.

Rafale Jet 3
3/5
Indian Air Force

The IAF has appreciated the French Air Force's support for Rafale's journey back home

Rafale Jet 4
4/5
Indian Air Force

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had received the first Rafale during his visit to the Dassault Aviation facility in Mérignac, France on October 8, 2019.

Rafale Jet 5
5/5
Indian Air Force

The Government of India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets to bolster India's urgent requirement on the eastern and western borders in September 2016.

