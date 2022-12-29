IAF Successfully Fires Extended Range Version Of Brahmos Missile From Sukhoi Fighter Jet

In a massive boost to India's defence sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully test-fired the extended-range version of the BrahMos air launched missile on Thursday. Notably, the missile is capable of hitting targets at a range of about 400 km.

According to Defence officials, the missile was launched from a Su-30MKI fighter aircraft. It was reported that after the missile was launched, it directly hit the targeted ship straight in the centre. The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region.

Sharing a video of the missile launch, the Indian Air Force tweeted, "The IAF successfully fired the extended range version of the Brahmos air launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives."

The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives. pic.twitter.com/fiLX48ilhv — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 29, 2022

Boost in IAF's capabilities

It is important to note that this was a test of the anti-ship version of the air-launched version of the missile. With the test of the extended version of the BrahMos air-launched missile, the IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land and sea targets over very long ranges.

Notably, the extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate future battlefields.

The successful test firing of missiles was achieved following the joint efforts of the IAF, Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BrahMos Aerospace (BAPL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).