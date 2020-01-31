IAF Successfully Flies AN-32 Aircraft On Indigenous Bio-jet Fuel From Leh

On January 31, the Defence Ministry announced that the Indian Airforce managed to achieve a huge milestone by successfully flying an AN-32 aircraft powered with bio-jet fuel. Bio-jet fuel is indigenously produced from non-edible ‘Tree Borne Oils’, grown and procured from the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh. Flying the aircraft on Bio-jet Fuel is the Indian Airforce's major effort in reducing the carbon footprint along with India’s dependence on crude imports.

As per the information released by the Defence Ministry, the AN-32 which was powered with a 10% blend of Indian bio-jet fuel took-off from Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh. It was also the first attempt by the Airforce to power both engines of the aircraft with the bio-jet fuel.

Operation from Leh- one of the toughest airfields

Not only this, the Indian Airforce had another added challenge. Leh is considered to be one of the world’s highest and most difficult operational airfield, due to extreme weather conditions. However, the Defence Ministry stated that despite the tough terrain, the aircraft's performance on the bio-jet fuel was "smooth." The tests were conducted by a team of test pilots from the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, Bengaluru and pilots from the operational squadrons.

Success of indigenization

The success of this operation only encourages the country to focus on indigenization and adopting more bio-based technologies. The technology to produce this fuel was developed by CSIR-IIP in 2013, but could not be tested and certified for commercial use due to lack of concurrent aviation test facilities in the country. In 2018, the IAF decided to sponsor this project and took up the research and fuel testing.

(With Agency Inputs)

