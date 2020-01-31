Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

IAF Successfully Flies AN-32 Aircraft On Indigenous Bio-jet Fuel From Leh

General News

The Defence Ministry announced that the Indian Airforce managed to achieve a huge milestone by successfully flying an AN-32 aircraft powered with bio-jet fuel

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
IAF

On January 31, the Defence Ministry announced that the Indian Airforce managed to achieve a huge milestone by successfully flying an AN-32 aircraft powered with bio-jet fuel. Bio-jet fuel is indigenously produced from non-edible ‘Tree Borne Oils’, grown and procured from the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh. Flying the aircraft on Bio-jet Fuel is the Indian Airforce's major effort in reducing the carbon footprint along with India’s dependence on crude imports.

Read: Why the Indian Air Force's 5-component 'Cutting Edge' Republic Day float is a gamechanger

As per the information released by the Defence Ministry, the AN-32 which was powered with a 10% blend of Indian bio-jet fuel took-off from Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh. It was also the first attempt by the Airforce to power both engines of the aircraft with the bio-jet fuel. 

Read: Indian Air Force decommissions the 'Heroes of Kargil War' - MiG-27

Operation from Leh- one of the toughest airfields 

Not only this, the Indian Airforce had another added challenge. Leh is considered to be one of the world’s highest and most difficult operational airfield, due to extreme weather conditions. However, the Defence Ministry stated that despite the tough terrain, the aircraft's performance on the bio-jet fuel was "smooth." The tests were conducted by a team of test pilots from the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, Bengaluru and pilots from the operational squadrons.

Read: Varun Dhawan spends two 'magical' days with Indian Air Force, calls it 'best experience'

Read: India to acquire 200 fighter jets for Air Force: Defence Secy

Success of indigenization 

The success of this operation only encourages the country to focus on indigenization and adopting more bio-based technologies. The technology to produce this fuel was developed by CSIR-IIP in 2013, but could not be tested and certified for commercial use due to lack of concurrent aviation test facilities in the country. In 2018, the IAF decided to sponsor this project and took up the research and fuel testing.

(With Agency Inputs) 

Read: Air force to bid adieu to MiG 27 swing-wing fighter aircraft

Read: 'Sukhoi-30MKI squadron will hugely enhance operational capabilities': Air Chief Bhadauria

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU COUNCILLOR FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST ANURAG THAKUR FOR HIS CONTROVERSIAL REMARK
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
ISRO READYING FOR LOW COST SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLES
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA