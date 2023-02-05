IAF Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Performs Air Show At In Thiruvananthapuram

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performed an air show on Shangumugham beach in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on January 5. Numerous people gathered to view the magnificent air show.

The aerobatic display seeks to demonstrate the professionalism and expertise of the Indian Air Force pilots and to inspire the nation's youngsters to enlist in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

#WATCH | Kerala: IAF Surya Kiran Aerobatic team performs air show at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/PFHT9brWLJ — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

All about last year’s flying display in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

Notably, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Surya Kiran aerobatic team also performed a flying display in Jamnagar on November 13 last year.

One of the pilots who participated in the show said the event was bifurcated into two parts. The first part was a composite manoeuvring in which nine aircraft were flying together.

Speaking about the event, Captain GS Dhillon said, “The event was organised by AOC of Jamnagar. They invited us and so we are here. We were really happy to see the response from the public present at the event.”

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Surya Kiran aerobatic team performed a flying demonstration in Hyderabad earlier in April.