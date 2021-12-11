IAF Thanks Tamil Nadu Govt, Police & Locals For Aiding Rescue Ops After Helicopter Crash

The Indian Air Force on Saturday expressed gratitude for the prompt and sustained assistance of the Tamil Nadu government, the State police officials as well as locals from the Katteri village for aiding rescue operations in the aftermath of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed 13 lives, including that of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

The Chief of Defence Staff, along with his wife and 12 defence personnel were travelling to a college in Wellington when their IAF's Mi-17-V5 helicopter crashed in Coonoor and caught fire. While the accident happened at around 12:30 pm, the Army and rescue officials were able to reach the hilly terrains only after 2 pm. However, the villagers voluntarily engaged in rescue operations and attempted to douse the fire.

In the videos that surfaced on the day of the devastating accident, locals were seen fetching water from their homes and assisting police officials in rescue and salvage operations.

IAF thanks the prompt and sustained assistance provided by the Office and Staff of @CMOTamilnadu, @collrnlg, Police officials and locals from Katteri village in the rescue and salvage operation after the unfortunate helicopter accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 11, 2021

Earlier on Friday, Air Vice Marshal Sanjeev Raj VM had also expressed gratitude and thanked locals who volunteered to help in rescue operations of the helicopter crash. The Air Vice-Marshal thanked the people of Coonoor town, in a letter, for willfully abiding by their duties and voluntarily helping in the rescue mission.

"On behalf of the Army Officers Training College, Wellington and the Indian Air Force, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for all the assistance rendered by them and their civilians, during the tragic plane crash near their village at 12.15 pm on 08.12.2021. I pray to Almighty God that they and their families may live well,” Air Vice-Marshal Sanjeev Raj wrote in his letter.

Nation bids final goodbye to CDS Rawat & his wife

As sadness descended over the nation over the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel, dignitaries paid final respects to India's foremost military officer on Friday. The last rites of CDS Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat were conducted in the Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment. The couple were laid together on the funeral pyre.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami and Arvind Kejriwal, DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh, General Rawat's family members and several others were present at the decorated officer's funeral. A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. CDS Rawat and his wife were accorded a 17 gun salute.

After the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre was lit by family members and their ashes were immersed in Ganga by their daughters - Kritika and Tarini - today.

General Rawat was appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2019 and was tasked to bring in theatre command and jointness among the three services. He has been pushing the forces with a tough approach and specific timelines in the last two years.