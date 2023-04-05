IAF To Carry Out Maiden Firing Of S-400 Russian Air Defence Missile Soon

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry out the maiden firing of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence missile system soon. First two squadrons of the S-400 Triumf long-range air defence systems have already been operationalised by the IAF.

While the IAF had carried out the test firing of the missile system in Russia during the training phase, the system is yet to be fired from Indian soil.

The air defence system has a variety of missiles that have a maximum range of 400 kilometres and can shoot down all types of aerial threats including enemy fighter jets, cruise missiles and drones. The first two squadrons have been placed in different locations from which they can patrol the borders with China and Pakistan including the region around the chicken's neck corridor which connects West Bengal to the northeastern states and Ladakh.

S-400 missile defence system

With a range of up to 400 kilometres, the S-400 missile defence system can attack enemy fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles, and ballistic and cruise missiles. India and Russia signed the over Rs 35,000 crore deal for five squadrons of the S-400 missile air defence systems and the deliveries of all the squadrons are expected to be completed by the end of 2023-24.

This system has already participated in various exercises and the Indian S-400 is superior to the Chinese system due to its advanced technological superiority. Presently these systems are deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the China border.

Its 91N6E panoramic radar has a declared anti-stealth targeting range of 150 km. It has different targeting ranges for different targets.

For ballistic targets, its range is 200 km with a speed of 4800 m/s and an RCS of 0.4 sq metres, for a target with an RCS of 4 sq metres, its range is 390 km, for targeting of strategic bomber-sized types its range is 400 Km.

The 96L6 high-altitude detector radar and equipment operate independently of the 96L6E low-level Radar detector. The 96L6E2 export version can track a maximum of 100 targets and is resistant to the false return of clutter in the mountainous terrain. It can perform the functions of the command post for battalions of the S-400 air defence system. It serves as a command of S-400 batteries. A BAZ-64022 or MAZ-543M tractor-trailer can be used to fire the missiles in conjunction with 5P85TE2 self-propelled launchers.

Recently, the Israeli SPYDER rapid reactions surface-to-air missile defence systems and the indigenous Indian MR-SAM and Akash missile systems were delivered to the Indian Air Force.