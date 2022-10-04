IAF To Get Its Own Digital Combat Uniform On Air Force Day, LCH Prachand To Grace Event

In a first, the Indian Airforce (IAF) will launch a Digital combat uniform on IAF Day which will be celebrated in Chandigarh on October 8. This is significantly the first time that IAF will unveil a Digital combat uniform. Among other attractions, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand’s flying skills will also be on display over Sukhna lake during the flypast.

Ten LCHs were inducted into the Airforce on October 3 at the Jodhpur airbase in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. According to inputs, 3 Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) will show their strength at the flypast over Sukhna lake.

Indian Air Force inducts 10 LCHs

Notably, on October 3, the IAF inducted 10 LCHs at a ceremony at the Jodhpur airbase, attended by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. Rajnath Singh remarked, "The Indian Air Force has inducted the country's first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter today. The induction of this LCH having tremendous strength, tremendous speed and tremendous attacking potential not only enhances our Air Force capability but also is a big step in self-reliance in defence production. The induction of this mighty LCH at the start of Amrit Kaal shows your resolve to make the Indian Air Force the world's best Air Force by the time India marks 100 years of Independence."

Indian Army adopts Digital combat uniform on Army Day

On the 74th Army Day celebrations at the Delhi cantonment, the Indian Army unveiled the Digital combat uniform that will replace the old combat uniform, which will be phased out. The new dress will provide soldiers with better camouflage capability and more comfort.

Significantly, the 90th IAF Day will be celebrated for the first time out of Delhi, over Sukhna lake in Chandigarh on Oct 8. All types of aerial vehicles from the IAF will show manoeuvres in the skies over Sukhna lake, Chandigarh. From combat aircraft, and transport planes to the Chinook heavy-lift choppers, a plethora of IAF's aerial power will showcase their capabilities at the flypast.

IMAGE: @IAF_MCC / ANI