IAF To Host Tarang Shakti, Largest Multilateral Air Exercise In India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to host its first major multilateral air exercise, called 'Tarang Shakti,' in October. Defence sources have confirmed that this event will witness the participation of approximately 12 esteemed air forces from around the world, making it the largest air exercise ever organized in India. The exercise holds great significance for India as it aims to bolster military cooperation, enhance interoperability, and foster global collaboration.

Tarang Shakti serves as a platform to strengthen defence ties and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices among the participating air forces. It presents a unique learning experience for Indian pilots as they engage in joint operations and interact with their international counterparts. Through simulated scenarios and tactical drills, the exercise aims to improve coordination, communication, and strategic alignment, fostering an environment of shared expertise.

3 things you should know about India's largest upcoming air exercise

Tarang Shakti is set to be the largest air exercise ever organized in India, with 12 esteemed air forces participating. While the army and the navy have hosted an array of large-scale multilateral exercises, this event will be the IAF's first.

Exercise Tarang Shakti aims to enhance interoperability and promote peace among the participating air forces. It fosters cooperation, strategic alignment, and the exchange of knowledge and best practices. The primary objective is to ensure collective security and regional stability through strengthened cooperation.

This major multilateral event provides a platform for Indian pilots to demonstrate their skills and learn from their international counterparts. The exercise serves as a testament to India's commitment to advancing its aviation capabilities and solidifying its position as a reliable and capable force in the defence domain.

Quad to participate in Tarang Shakti

Among the air forces expected to participate in the exercise are those of France, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Japan. All members of the Quad will be present for Tarang Shakti, according to sources, and Quad is the group that China is apprehensive about.The IAF has become a sought-after partner for joint exercises with various air forces worldwide. In the current year alone, the IAF has engaged in joint drills with France, Greece, Japan, and the United Kingdom, further solidifying its growing reputation as a reliable and capable partner.

IAF's involvement in multilateral this year so far

The IAF's Rafale fighter jets made their overseas exercise debut during Exercise Orion in France on April 13, 2023. This exercise, held at the Mont-de-Marsan airbase, witnessed the participation of several air forces, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. India's contribution consisted of four Rafales, two C-17 heavy lifters, two Il-78 refuelers, and 165 air warriors, demonstrating India's commitment to international cooperation and interoperability.

In April-May, the IAF showcased its capabilities by participating in the INIOCHOS exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force in Greece. Four Su-30 MKI fighters and two C-17 heavy lifters from the IAF engaged in the exercise, emphasising the importance of joint training and collaboration.

Earlier in the year, the air forces of India and the United States carried out Exercise Cope India 2023, which took place at three Indian airbases—Kalaikunda, Panagarh, and Agra. This bilateral exercise marked the first-time involvement of two US B-1 supersonic heavy bombers. The exercise saw the participation of four US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, two C-130J special operations aircraft, and a C-17 heavy lifter from the US, while the IAF contributed Su-30s, Rafales, Jaguars, Tejas light combat aircraft, C-17s, and C-130Js, highlighting the robustness of the bilateral defence relationship.