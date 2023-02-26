IAF To Participate In Multi-nation Air Exercise 'Cobra Warrior 2023' In United Kingdom

Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in a multi-nation air exercise named ‘Exercise Cobra Warrior 23’ at the Waddington Air Force Base in the United Kingdom from March 6-24, 2023.

An Indian Air Force contingent comprising 145 Air Warriors departed from the Air Force Station in Jamnagar on Sunday, February 26, in order to participate in the multilateral air exercise at the Waddington Air Force Base of the Royal Air Force in the United Kingdom.

Exercise Cobra Warrior

The Exercise Cobra Warrior is a multilateral air exercise in which Air Forces from Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the United States of America, and Singapore would also be participating alongside the Royal Air Force and Indian Air Force.

This year, the IAF is participating in the exercise with five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster III, and an IL-78 mid-air refueller aircraft. The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter aircraft engagements and learn from the best practices of various Air Forces.

'Exercise Desert Flag' in UAE

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force on Saturday informed that the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will make its debut in a multi-lateral ‘Exercise Desert Flag’ in the United Arab Emirates. The IAF will take part in the exercise with its five LCAs and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

The exercise is scheduled to begin from February 27 and will continue till March 17.

Air forces from the UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, the Republic of Korea, and the US would be participating in the exercise.