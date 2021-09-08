IAF To Procure 350 Aircraft As Part Of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Over Next 2 Decades

The Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, spoke on Wednesday, about the importance of the country's need for self-reliance at a conference in Delhi. He spoke about the topic and said that becoming Atmanirbhar in the aerospace sector is the most time-consuming and demands a budget. He added that however, once it is accomplished, the returns on becoming Atmanirbhar in the sector are the highest.

The IAF chief went on to say that no other weapon system or power can match what aerospace power can provide in terms of asymmetric outcomes and in any conflict or non-conflict situation in the future and that it is therefore critical. He termed self-reliance as an essential strategy. He further informed the Indian Air Force is planning to get roughly 350 aircraft from within the nation in the next two decades, emphasising that India becoming self-reliant in the defence sector is critical for coping with various challenges. However, he mentioned that it is only a rough estimate.

In a speech at a conference on the Indian aerospace sector, the Air Chief Marshal (ACM) also mentioned the importance of developing asymmetric capabilities to strengthen the IAF's overall capability in the face of Chinese concerns. Marshal Bhadauria also flagged Tri-Services All Women mountaineering team to Mount Manirang at the Air Force Station.

ACM thanked the team for completing the assignment as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event. The event organised by IAF was flagged off from AFS New Delhi on August 1, with the team successfully reaching the mountain summit on August 15.

“Looking at the northern neighbour, we have to have niche technologies which must be built in-house by our own industry for reasons of security,” the Indian Air Force chief said. He added, "There are areas of indigenous industry where very good progress has taken place. The most critical is our effort towards Research and Development and how much we will devote there. The major advantage of doing indigenous development is very very important. This is an area that needs focus straight away".

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

(IMAGE: ANI)