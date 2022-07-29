IAF To Retire One MiG-21 Squadron By Sept 30; Whole Fleet To Be Phased Out By 2025

The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the phase-out of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft by 2025, saying that the 51 squadron of the aircraft will retire by September 30 in light of recent crashes involving the Russian vintage combat aircraft.

Speaking to ANI, IAF sources said, "The 51 Squadron based out of Srinagar air base is being number plated on September 30. After this, only three squadrons of the planes would be left in service and would be phased out by the year 2025." Adding further they said that one squadron each of MiG-21 Bison aircraft would be number plated every year.

It is pertinent to mention that the 51 Squadron which is based in J&K is renowned for shooting down an F-16 in an aircraft piloted by Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman on February 27, 2019, preventing Pakistan from aerial attacks on India. Notably, according to the ANI report, this was the only time a MiG-21 aircraft successfully brought down an F-16 in air-to-air combat.

MiG-21 retiring

The old ageing MiG-21 Bison of the IAF has raised several questions on the safety of operating it as, in the last 20 months, 6 of these aircraft have been lost in crashes wherein five Indian pilots have lost their lives. The Indian Air Force has been replacing these Russian fighter jets with more capable aircraft like the Su-30 and the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Though MiG-21s were supposed to be retired a long time ago, delays in the induction of the LCA Tejas aircraft had forced the IAF to continue flying these planes, ANI reported.

Notably, this comes following the recent crash of MiG-21 in Rajasthan Baramer on Thursday, where two IAF officers lost their lives.

MiG-21 crash near Barmer

A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF on Thursday crashed near the Bhimda village of the Baytu assembly in Barmer, killing both the pilots. The debris of the MiG has spread over an area of ​​more than half a kilometre. The district administration along with the Indian Army officials have left for the spot. The aircraft crashed at 9:10 PM, confirmed IAF.

After the IAF's confirmation of the plane crash, Defense Minister Rajnath SIngh expressed sorrow over the tragedy and stated, "Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness."

Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness. https://t.co/avKi9YoMdo — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 28, 2022

