IAF To Revive Netra-1 AWACS Programme To For A More Vigilant Border Surveillance

In a strategic move to bolster surveillance along its sensitive borders with China and Pakistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has set its sights on reviving the indigenous Netra-1 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft programme, as per an ANI report on September 22. Known as the 'eyes in the sky', two Netra AEW&C surveillance aircraft, indigenously developed, already are part of the Air Force's arsenal.

These aircraft, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), have proven their mettle, providing an all-pervasive watch over the volatile region along both the China and Pakistan border. Their effectiveness has been hailed by IAF officials, who now plan to add six more of these formidable assets to their inventory, as reported by ANI. the six are under the Netra-2 project which could in near future see the procurement of six A-321 aircraft modified for surveillance and reconnaissance missions . India also operates Phalcon (A-50EI) AWACS that operates an EL/W 2090 radar on IL-76's fuselage (structure).

Know the Netra, India’s first indigenous AWACS

Image Credit: DRDO

The heart of the Netra-1, as DRDO officials put it , lies in its sophisticated radar system, an indigenous- developed marvel in itself. The fully active array primary radar, a first for India, stands as an example to the nation's prowess in manufacturing and producing ‘ state-of the-art’ radar technology.

Mounted on the Embraer-145 executive jet platform, the Netra combines its surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities with net-centric communication. This technology empowers the system with the ability to detect moving targets over vast distances and in the most challenging weather conditions.

Crucial to the Netra's functionality is the Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR), also known as the Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system. This critical component ensures the ability to differentiate between friendly and hostile targets, a pivotal function in the theatre of surveillance.

Multi Sensor Data Fusion (MSDF) emerges as the linchpin in enhancing situational awareness. By amalgamating data from various sensors, it provides operators with a comprehensive, accurate, and classified track of target objects, vastly elevating the effectiveness of the mission.

The AEW&C system serves as a command and control station in the air, directing fighters during large-scale engagements. According to DRDO officials, the AWACS interfaces seamlessly with the Integrated Air Command and Control of the IAF, contributing significantly to the air situation picture. The Operator WorkStation (OWS) serves as the bridge for operators to interact with the AEW&C system, providing them with a real-time display of the integrated tactical air situation, thus enabling them to make informed decisions.

Satellite Communication (SATCOM), a critical subsystem mounted on the top of the aircraft fuselage, ensures reliable communication capabilities, enhancing the system's overall effectiveness. The radome, a marvel of engineering, protects the SATCOM antenna, withstanding aerodynamic loads, lightning strikes, and even bird impacts.

With the Netra programme set to be augmented by the Netra-2 AEW&C project, India ,according to the agency report, is gearing up to acquire an additional 13 AEW&C planes in the coming five to ten years. The Netras were also deployed during the G20 Summit with an array of other surveillance equipment.