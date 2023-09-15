IAF To Strengthen Its Fleet With The Acquisition Of 12 Modern Su-30MKI Fighter Jets

The Indian Ministry of Defence has approved the procurement of 12 Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, demonstrating India's commitment to strengthening its air capabilities. The Rs 11,000 crore project signifies a vital step towards enhancing the nation's aerospace capabilities and achieving self-reliance in the defence sector.

The Su-30MKI is renowned for its versatility, extended range, and combat prowess. Part of the esteemed Sukhoi Su-30 family, this 'MKI' variant, customized for India, has served as a linchpin of the Indian Air Force (IAF). With advanced avionics, the Su-30MKI boasts an array of sophisticated sensors and weapon systems, excelling in air-to-air combat and ground attacks. Its twin-engine design enables supersonic speeds and long-range operations, making it a formidable asset for India's defence needs.

Boosting indigenous production and defence capabilities

What sets this project apart is its focus on indigenous manufacturing. Over 60% of the Su-30MKI aircraft's content will be produced domestically, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative. This not only enhances India's aerospace capabilities but also furthers its self-reliance in defence production.

#WATCH | Defence Ministry today approved the proposal for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKIs for the Indian Air Force which would be manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The Rs 11,000 crores project would include the aircraft and related ground systems.

The Su-30MKI aircraft have been instrumental in various roles, including air superiority, ground attacks, and long-range interception. This acquisition bolsters the IAF's air combat capabilities, crucial in addressing evolving regional and global security challenges. These modern Su-30MKI aircraft, equipped with advanced Indian weaponry and sensors, enhance the IAF's operational versatility and combat readiness. They play a vital role in safeguarding Indian airspace, conducting strategic reconnaissance, and supporting ground forces when required.

A step towards self-reliance and national security

This procurement underscores India's commitment to strengthening national security while nurturing its domestic defence industry. These Su-30MKI aircraft, with their blend of cutting-edge technology and domestic production, represent significant progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The 12 Su-30MKI aircraft, with their impressive combat capabilities and indigenous components, contribute to India's preparedness and strategic capabilities, countering emerging security challenges effectively. As the project unfolds, it highlights India's determination to equip its armed forces with top-tier resources and cultivate its defence manufacturing ecosystem.