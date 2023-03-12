IAF To Use Indigenous Vayulink System To Identify Friend Or Foe During Combat Situations

An indigenous communication system which will be able to identify friendly and enemy assets is currently being implemented by the Indian Air Force (IAF) along the nation's northern and eastern boundaries. The commanders will be able to locate and identify friendly troops, weapon systems and assets as well be able to communicate without the threat of being jammed by the enemy using the new indigenous data link communication system known as Vayulink.

Wing Commander Vishal Mishra, the brain behind Vayulink, revealed that the communication uses the indigenous Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), which is also called NAVIC. Vayulink cannot be jammed and will enable IAF pilots to overcome poor communication encountered during bad weather.

It will make communication and coordination during complicated operations easy and reduce errors like the ones made in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on February 27, 2019, following the Balakot airstrikes.

What is Vayulink?

IAF Wing Commander Vishal Mishra created the Vayulink technology. It is a secure jammer-proof communication that will not only improve battlefield transparency but also allow for the quick identification of ally troops during combat. Before a flight, it will provide pilots with precise weather information.

The IAF displayed this device and system at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. Senior IAF sources reported that the system's operational deployment trials have ended. The system has been tested by the IAF at forward locations in the western and northern regions.

It links all both combat and non-combat entities through a single, efficient data connection together. By using this method, an aircraft will be able to locate all friendly troops on the battlefield, even those who are serving in support capacities. When used in difficult circumstances, it will assist aeroplanes in determining each other's positions and the movement of ground forces. This system can increase the effectiveness of operations, particularly difficult ones during the assault on the Pathankot air base.

Upgraded mission potential

This homegrown answer will be advantageous to all of its users in a joint battlespace because of the military's focus on upcoming battles and its decision to use indigenous systems. It will offer combat recognition in real time. It will enhance mission skills and aid in navigating and operating in adverse weather. It will increase the efficiency of task execution and lessen weather-related incidents.

The IAF accidentally downed its Mi-17 helicopter after the Pakistan Air Force launched an attack following the Balakot airstrike in February 2019. Six people on board perished as a consequence of this. The IFF (Identification of Friend or Foe) system for the helicopter was also turned off, which caused communication breakdowns between the ground crew staff and the IAF personnel inside the helicopter. IAF lost six personnel after the Mi-17 was brought down by an Indian missile.



