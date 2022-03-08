IAF's 1st Woman Rafale Fighter Pilot Says 'Machine Knows No Gender, Was On Par With Males'

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, India's maiden women Rafale fighter pilot feels that the machine doesnt recognise gender and only follows the instructions received. She also shared how she was treated as an equal with her male colleagues during her training period. Shivangi Singh was expressing her thoughts on the occasion of the International Women's Day.



Talking to ANI, she said, "The machine doesnt recognise gender, it acts as per the inputs given to it. I feel that hard work pays rich dividends." Singh also spoke about the similarity in the training received by her and the male colleagues and said, "The experience of becoming a fighter pilot has been thrilling and satisfying. The fighter training was tough. High-end technology absorption required that I work hard. I have been training exactly like my male colleagues."

Shivangi Singh is only the 2nd woman fighter pilot to be part of the IAF Tableau

It is to be noted that Shivangi Singh participated in the parade of the 73rd Republic Day. Before Singh, only one woman fighter pilot had the honour of being part of the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau. The Indian Air Force was the first to induct women officers in combat roles.



A resident of Varanasi, Singh joined the IAF in 2017 and was flying the MiG-21 Bison before getting inducted into the Golden Arrows Squadron of the IAF. She was commissioned in the Air Force's second batch of women fighter pilots. She passed out from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and served as a cadet of the 7 UP Air Squadron in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Along with Shivangi Singh, there are three more women flight lieutenants in the IAF - Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh. They comprise the first batch of women fighter pilots. Since 2016, 10 women fighter pilots have been commissioned by the Indian Air Force.



In the Indian Defence forces, the IAF has the highest amount of female officers. As on September 2020, IAF has 1875 female officers including 10 pilots and 18 navigators. Vijayalakshmi Ramanan was the first woman officer in the IAF. She was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps and was later seconded to the Air Force. She retired from active service as a Wing Commander in the Air Force in 1979.

Image: ANI