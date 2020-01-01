The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IAF's Air Warriors Unshakable; Watch Them Conquer The Elements In Inspiring 2020 Video

General News

A video has been released by the Indian Air Force wishing everyone a "Happy New Year 2020". In the video, Air Force has paid tribute to men & women in uniform

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:

2020 has arrived and the people across the globe are celebrating the New Year. Indian Defense Forces have also shared videos of the Jawans celebrating the new year in various parts of the country. A video has been released by the Indian Air Force wishing everyone a "Very Happy New Year 2020." In the video, the Air Force has paid tribute to men and women in uniform where Sukhoi-30s and Rafale jets are seen taking to skies.

'Indian Air Force wishes all a very Happy New Year 2020'

Soldiers are seen training in tough terrain, and flying fighter jets, essentially summing up how they embody five elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Ether. "Vayu Sena ka jawan aadi hai, anth nahi hai (An IAF soldier is the beginning, not the end)," the narrator concludes, asserting that "defeating death is a habit for them". 

READ | Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore slams Manish Tewari's questions on CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

READ | Telangana: TDP to not celebrate New Year, to join in Amaravati protests with farmers

Soldiers celebrate New Year at the LoC

The brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces, at a height of 14,500 feet, between four to five feet of snow celebrated the arrival of the New Year in their own style. The soldiers were armed and on duty at the Line of Control (LoC) in the temperature of -15 °C. 

The Jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated the new year in Auli, Uttarakhand with joy and fervour. They danced to folk songs, played the background and greeted each other.

Similarly, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans also celebrated New Year in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. 

READ | Indian cricketers welcome 2020 with heartwarming wishes for fans

READ | ‘Priority to be operationally prepared at all times’: New COAS Gen Manoj Naravane

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'TRAIN FARE HIKE IS A GIFT BY PM'
KUHAD REACTS ON OBAMA'S SONG LIST
GEN RAWAT SAYS WILL REMAIN NEUTRAL
IN PICTURES: NEW YEAR 2020
DHONI AND SAKSHI CELEBRATE NEW YEAR
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL