IAF's Air Warriors Unshakable; Watch Them Conquer The Elements In Inspiring 2020 Video

2020 has arrived and the people across the globe are celebrating the New Year. Indian Defense Forces have also shared videos of the Jawans celebrating the new year in various parts of the country. A video has been released by the Indian Air Force wishing everyone a "Very Happy New Year 2020." In the video, the Air Force has paid tribute to men and women in uniform where Sukhoi-30s and Rafale jets are seen taking to skies.

भारतीय वायु सेना की ओर से सभी को नव वर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#HappyNewYear2020 #IndianAirForce #NewYearEve pic.twitter.com/QZ2b2sUyVZ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 31, 2019

Soldiers are seen training in tough terrain, and flying fighter jets, essentially summing up how they embody five elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Ether. "Vayu Sena ka jawan aadi hai, anth nahi hai (An IAF soldier is the beginning, not the end)," the narrator concludes, asserting that "defeating death is a habit for them".

Soldiers celebrate New Year at the LoC

The brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces, at a height of 14,500 feet, between four to five feet of snow celebrated the arrival of the New Year in their own style. The soldiers were armed and on duty at the Line of Control (LoC) in the temperature of -15 °C.

The Jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated the new year in Auli, Uttarakhand with joy and fervour. They danced to folk songs, played the background and greeted each other.

Similarly, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans also celebrated New Year in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

