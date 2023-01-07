IAF's Avani Chaturvedi To Be 1st Woman Pilot To Take Part In Aerial Wargames Outside India

In a major milestone for India, for the first time ever, an Indian Air Force (IAF) woman fighter pilot is set to be a part of the Indian contingent for aerial wargames that are going to be conducted outside the country, in Japan.

Women officers have, in the past as well, participated in wargames with the foreign contingents that came to India, including the French Air Force, wherein two woman pilots took part.

However, this will remarkably be the first time that a woman fighter pilot would be representing India in another country.

One of India's top three woman fighter pilots, Squadron Leader Avni Chaturvedi has been selected to participate in the aerial wargames which is slated to take place in Japan. Squadron Leader Chaturvedi, who is a Su-30MKI pilot, is expected to leave for Japan soon.

The exercise Veer Guardian 2023 will be held from January 16 to January 26 at the Hyakuri Air Base and its surrounding airspace in Omitama, and at the Iruma Air Base in Sayama in Japan.

About Su-30MKIs

Avni Chaturvedi's batchmate, Squadron Leader Bhavna Kanth, described the Su-30MKIs, which is used by Indian Air Force, as one of the most lethal platforms with advanced weapon systems.

“The Su-30MKi is a versatile multirole combat aircraft which can carry out both air-to-ground and air-to-air missions simultaneously,” she said.

Squadron Leader Bhavna Kanth told ANI, “What is unique about this aircraft is that it can carry out manoeuvres at both high speeds and low speeds. It also has the capability of doing very long-range missions due to multiple refuelling it can do and it has very long endurance.”

She also said that the aircraft consists of all new avionics, has the ability to get integrated with any latest weapons and can carry out any mission with ease.

Speaking to ANI, Group Captain Arpit Kala lauded the quality and features of Su-30MKI saying, "What makes Indian Su-30MKI unique is the beautiful integration of various weapons, sensors and avionics from all over the world. Its long-range vectors (missiles) incl the indigenous air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons give it an edge over others.

Image: ANI