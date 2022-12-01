IAF's Chetak Helicopter Makes 'precautionary Landing' In Pune; Crew & Aircraft Safe

On Thursday, a Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force performed a precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield in the Pune district. "A technical issue has been suspected, the crew and aircraft are safe", said IAF, and the recovery of the helicopter was underway.

The Chetak Helicopter is a two-ton class helicopter and is powered by Artouste – III B turboshaft engine. The helicopter is suitable for commuting, cargo and material transport, casualty evacuation, search and rescue (SAR), aerial survey and patrolling, emergency medical services, off-shore operations, and underslung operations.

Anand Bhoite, additional superintendent of police of the Baramati division of the Pune rural police, said, “After receiving information about the incident around 10.30 am, a team from local police, including armed personnel, were deployed at the site and communication was established with the Indian Air Force officials.”

Similar incidents that happened in past

Earlier in August, a similar incident took place when a helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing on a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made an emergency landing on the farm in the morning."

"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. Its crew members are safe," he added.

Similarly, an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter, on a training sortie, made an emergency landing on a school ground in the Buxar district in August. There was no damage or loss of life.

