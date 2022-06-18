IAF's Combined Graduation Parade Held At Air Force Academy; COAS Talks On Reforms In Force

The Air Force Academy on Saturday, June 18, held its Combined Graduation Parade at Dundigal, Hyderabad, marking the successful completion of the course of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various IAF branches. The day, which was a jubilant and momentous occasion for the graduating flight cadets of flying and ground duty branches, was held in the presence of General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff as a chief guest and also the reviewing officer of the parade.

Take a look at the visuals from the graduation ceremony as IAD cadets march during the parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad:

#WATCH | Telangana: A Combined Graduation Parade being held at Air Force Academy in Dundigal. pic.twitter.com/RHcaes1rJS — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Earlier in the day, COAS Manoj Pande also reviewed the parade and further conferred the President's Commission to the graduating cadets.

Notably, the Combined Graduation Parade is a ceremony held annually for the cadets graduating from the academy. The ceremony includes the presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' to the passing cadets who successfully complete flying and navigation training.

These awards are a milestone achievement in the career of a military aviator and are given as a reward after the completion of the training period.

COAS Manoj Pande speaks on transformation reforms in IAF

While addressing the graduation ceremony, COAS Manoj Pande spoke on the recent transformation reforms in the Air Force stating, that the IAF has distinguished itself with great professionalism in the service of the nation and has performed impeccably in both wars as well as peace.

"The Air Force has continued to evolve and established itself among the best air forces in the world. It has also added the latest aircraft and modern air defense system", he added.

The COAS Pande further noted that India's security canvas is very vast, complex, and multi-faceted, adding that the country's active borders and equally challenging internal security threats demand a high level of operational preparedness, making harnessing leveraging technology a mandatory mission.

While addressing the graduating cadets, the Army Chief further said,

"We need to embrace and enhance the status quo. You will face many challenges as you take on new responsibilities which will tempt your resolve and resilience. Every problem can be defeated given the faith in your training. Training at the academy will remain for life long like you to continue the pursuit of knowledge, technical expertise of the recruitment and systems concurrently, and imbibing leadership qualities confounded to every officer of the armed forces."

He also congratulated women flight cadets who graduated on Saturday from the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, asserting that those graduating from the academy will go on to become an inspiration for others.

Image: ANI