IAF's Deputy Chief Takes To The Skies In Indigenous HTT-40 Trainer Aircraft

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit AVSM VM VSM, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, took to the skies in the Hindustan Turbo Trainer Aircraft - 40 (HTT-40), a remarkable milestone in India's aviation sector. The HTT-40, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), was designed to meet the stringent training requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.

The HTT-40 is a fully aerobatic marvel, featuring a four-bladed turbo-prop engine. It boasts a state-of-the-art glass cockpit, modern avionics, and cutting-edge safety measures, including a zero-zero ejection seat. With a top speed of 450 kilometres per hour and a maximum service ceiling of six kilometres, the HTT-40 offers a comprehensive training experience. It first graced the skies on May 31, 2016, and secured system-level certification on June 6, 2022. Clearance by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification for the full aircraft is currently in progress.

Indian Air Force taking leaps in training

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has inked a significant contract with HAL for the supply of 70 HTT-40 aircraft. The induction is slated to kick off on September 15, 2025, with deliveries continuing until March 15, 2030. This addition to the IAF's training arsenal promises to elevate the quality of ab initio pilot training for the Indian Armed Forces. Furthermore, the procurement includes a Full Mission Simulator, offering pilots the opportunity to hone their skills on the ground, simulating various scenarios before taking to the skies.

The HTT-40 represents a significant stride towards India's goal of self-reliance in defence and aviation, aligning with the government's vision of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.' This indigenous trainer aircraft not only enhances the nation's defence capabilities but also underscores India's capacity for cutting-edge aviation development.

IAF’s doctrinal shift

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has undergone a significant transformation over the years, evolving from a conventional air force into a comprehensive aerospace power. This shift reflects the IAF's recognition of the changing nature of modern warfare and its commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements. The transition to aerospace power involves not only conventional air capabilities but also extends to encompassing space and cyber domains, reflecting the multidimensional nature of contemporary conflicts.

One key aspect of this transformation is the IAF's increasing focus on space operations. India's successful anti-satellite (ASAT) missile test in 2019 demonstrated the nation's capability to safeguard its assets in space. The IAF's Space Command, established to protect and utilise space assets effectively, underscores the strategic significance of space operations. Moreover, the IAF's growing role in space situational awareness and space-based communication systems highlights its commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the aerospace domain. This shift positions the IAF as a pivotal player in safeguarding not only the skies but also the critical frontier of outer space, ensuring comprehensive security for the nation.