Following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians on Saturday morning. The IAF aircraft has landed in Tajikistan for refuelling, as per news agency ANI. Another IAF plane- a C-17 is reportedly on standby and is expected to take off for an evacuation mission from Kabul soon. Indian government officials are assisting in the evacuation of Indian citizens on the ground in Kabul, ANI reported.

IAF sorties ready for missions

On Friday, Republic TV had shared that the IAF is expected to carry out more evacuation missions from Kabul. The IAF has evacuated 200 Indian citizens from the war-torn nation till August 17, Tuesday in two sorties of IAF's C-17 Globemaster. Sources have now told Republic TV that more IAF sorties have lined up for the evacuation process from Afghanistan to bring back the stranded citizens.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had also affirmed the nation's commitment to safely bring back Indian citizens from terror-torn Kabul. "Even after Kabul airspace closed, IAF's C130 Hercules Globemaster aircraft flew to Afghanistan to bring back our citizens to the country. These flights are operating to bring back our people safely," Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said.

IAF evacuates 150 Indian citizens

On 17 August, IAF's C-17 aircraft carrying nearly 150 Indian nationals from Kabul arrived at the Hindan Air Force Station at around 5:20 PM after a pit stop in Jamnagar. The aircraft carried several Indian Embassy officials as well as a few of those who were working in Afghanistan. Along with stranded Indians, an Afghan couple with their child was also a part of the evacuation mission by IAF C-17.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the evacuation process of the Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. Additionally, the Government has also opened E-visas for all Afghan nationals, irrespective of their religion. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday had informed about a fast category of electronic visas called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” which the Afghan nationals can apply for to seek temporary refuge in India.

(With Agency Inputs)