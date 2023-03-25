IAF's IL 78 Refueller Lands In The Kingdom For Refuelling, Receives RSAF Support

The refueller aircraft of the Indian Airforce IL 78 after landing in Saudi Arabia for a refueling halt was given complete cooperation by the air force authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“An IL 78 refueller of the Indian Air Force landed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a refueling halt. The Air crew were received by the Royal Saudi Air force authorities and were extended complete support," tweeted Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

On 25 March, an IL 78 refueller of Indian Air Force@IAF_MCC landed in the Kingdom for a refuelling halt. The Air crew were received by the Royal Saudi Air force authorities and were extended complete support. pic.twitter.com/zm8npsJwdc — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) March 25, 2023

It’s important to recall in a historic first, eight air craft of the IAF landed at Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) base on February 26, adding a new milestone in the defence relationship between both countries. It was referred to as a friendly stopover where refueling and other maintenance checks were also conducted’.

The Indian contingent comprising of 5 MIRAGE, 2 C17 and 1 IL 78 tanker and 145 Air Warriors took an overnight stopover in Saudi Arabia. They were received by the senior officials of the RSAF and the Indian Embassy. On March 22, Indian Air Force Balakot operations fame Mirage 2000 alongwith two C-17 Globemaster-III strategic airlift planes and one IL-78 mid-air refuelling aircraft participated in the United Kingdom for multi-national exercise Cobra Warrior 2023 at the Waddington air base.