IAF's Kiran Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Karnataka's Chamrajnagar, No Casualty Reported

In an unfortunate incident, a Kiran trainer aircraft crashed into an open field in the Chamarajnagara district of Karnataka while on a routine training sortie on Thursday. According to sources, two pilots flying the jet have been ejected safely with the help of Parachutes and no casualties have been reported so far.

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. June 1, 2023

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. Earlier in May, three people were reported dead after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh.

Speaking to Republic, Group Captain Augustine Vinod said, "IAF's Kiran trainer aircraft is a very old aircraft. The aircraft has one of the best seats in the world which is Martin Decker seat. Martin Decker seats don't have a history of failure. Our both pilots are safely evacuated. Crash during training can happen as it is a training flight. HAL HJT-16 Kiran is no more. Almost 100 pilots must have been trained in aircraft U692."

