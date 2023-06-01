Last Updated:

IAF's Kiran Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Karnataka's Chamrajnagar, No Casualty Reported

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Chamrajnagar in Karnataka on Thursday while on a routine training sortie.

Megha Rawat

Two pilots flying the jet have been ejected safely with the help of Parachutes and no casualties have been reported so far. (Image: Twitter/@IAF)


In an unfortunate incident, a Kiran trainer aircraft crashed into an open field in the Chamarajnagara district of Karnataka while on a routine training sortie on Thursday. According to sources, two pilots flying the jet have been ejected safely with the help of Parachutes and no casualties have been reported so far. 

More updates to follow.

