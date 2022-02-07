IAF's Mega Show 'Vayu Shakti' On March 5; 150 Jets Including Rafale To Roar On Pak Border

Indian Airforce's Vayu Shakti exercise on March 5 will showcase the might of the Indian Air Force with 150 aircrafts taking part in the exercise. The sources indicated that 35 Rafale aircraft including the latest batch of 3 Rafales that have been handed over to India, can take part in Vayushakti-2022 in Pokharan, Jaisalmer which happens to be Asia's largest field firing ranges. Earlier this exercise was to be held on February 10, but it has been rescheduled for March 5. In Vayu Shakti over 140 aircraft will take part out of which around100 will be fighter air crafts of the Indian Air Force.

Various types of missiles and other ammunition will be used in the exercise to destroy enemy positions built in the firing range. According to sources, the state-of-the-art Mika missile of Rafale will be the major attraction of the exercise.Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29, LCA Tejas, Mirage 2000, MiG-21 Bison, Hawk and Jaguar aircraft will also participate in Vayu Shakti. Along with Apache helicopter and Chinook, Indigenous Dhruv helicopter will also take part in the night operations.

According to sources, with the supply of 3 Rafale aircraft being completed in February, a total of 35 Rafales are likely to participate in the 5th March exercise of Vayu Shakti. Air Force units across the country actively participate in the Vayu Shakti exercise which is held once in three years.

During this, many types of operations are displayed that include Defensive Counter Air, Offensive Counter Air, Counter Air Strike, Suppress Enemy Air Defense and Target of Opportunity.

For the first time, female pilots will take part in Vayu Shakti. With the participation of MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft, for the first time, women pilots will show their skills in Vayu Shakti manoeuvres.

Station Commander Group Captain Amardeep Singh Pannu of Air Force Station Jaisalmer and District Collector Dr Pratibha Singh have been reviewing the preparation of the Mega Air Exercise.

Image: PTI