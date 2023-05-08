3 Civilians Dead After IAF's MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Roof In Rajasthan; Pilot Safe

Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft has crashed near the Hanumangarh area in Rajasthan. According to sources, the aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. Adding further, the sources said that the pilot is safe.

"Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe. More details awaited," IAF sources said, adding that the Army's helicopter has reached the accident site for rescue. According to police, three civilian casualties, including two women, were reported after the plane crashed on their house in Bahlolnagar in Hanumangarh district. "Rescue operation underway," Rajasthan police said.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe. More details awaited: IAF Sources pic.twitter.com/0WOwoU5ASi — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

The IAF has also released a statement saying that an inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident. "A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF said in a statement.

Past instances

Last week, an Indian Army chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. In April, a Coast Guard helicopter had a crash landing during trials in Kochi. In March, a Navy chopper crashed after performing VVIP duties in Mumbai.

Earlier this March, two pilots-- Lt Col. VVB Reddy and Major Jayanth A were killed after an Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh.

In January, a fatal accident occurred during a training exercise in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, in which one pilot lost his life after two Indian Air Force fighter jets - a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 - crashed. One aircraft crashed in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, and the other crashed in Bharatpur.