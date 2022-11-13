IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Performs Air Show In Gujarat's Jamnagar; Watch

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force performed an air show in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force performed a spectacular air show over the skies of Air Force Station Jamnagar on Saturday.

#WATCH | Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force performs an air show in Gujarat's Jamnagar (12.11) pic.twitter.com/LCkWecaFvG — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

Here are some of the pictures from the air show:

Source: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

Source:Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

Image: Air show over the skies of Air Force Station; Source: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj