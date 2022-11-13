Last Updated:

IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Performs Air Show In Gujarat's Jamnagar; Watch

On Saturday, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force performed an air show in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Watch the video of the aerobatic display here.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj


As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force performed an air show in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force performed a spectacular air show over the skies of Air Force Station Jamnagar on Saturday. 

Here are some of the pictures from the air show:

Source: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

 Source:Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

Image: Air show over the skies of Air Force Station; Source: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

 

First Published:
