IAS Arun Mehta To Take Over As Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Secretary

Union Home secretary Ajay Bala on Thursday evening ordered that Arun Kumar Mehta, 1988 batch IPS officer of AGMUT Cadre Will take over as Chief Secretary of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This comes hours after B.V.R. Subrahmanyam was appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Commerce, Government of India, and later will take over as Secretary, Department of Commerce.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), vide its order dated 27.05.2021, has approved the appointment of Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG: 1987), Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Commerce, Government of India. The ACC has also approved his appointment as Secretary, Department of Commerce, upon the superannuation of the present incumbent on 30.06.2021,” the order read.

It further added, "Pursuant to the aforesaid order, it has been decided with the approval of the Competent Authority that Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) will take over as Chief Secretary, J&K from the date that Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge, and until further orders. Orders to this effect may be issued by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir."

Earlier in the day, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer who headed Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Secretary during abrogation of Article 370 and 35A was appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Commerce, Government of India. The order related to the same read,” The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG;87), Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Commerce”.

It further added,” The ACC has also approved his appointment as Secretary, Department of Commerce upon the superannuation of Shri Anup Wadhawan, AS (UK:85), Secretary, Department of Commerce on 30.06.2021”.