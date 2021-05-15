IAS Officer Launches App For Plasma Donors, Free 'Oxygen Taxis' For COVID-19 Patients

In his bid to contribute to the nation's battle against COVID-19 IAS officer and actor Abhishek Singh has launched a website and an app that helps connect plasma donors with patients in need.

"This is a website called United By Blood. It is a service like Ola/Uber where plasma donors can be connected directly to plasma recipients. They can talk to them and mutually decide a convenient place to donate blood," he said while speaking to Republic TV.

Additionally, the IAS Officer has also initiated an Oxygen taxi service 'Oxy Taxi' for people unable to come to the Oxygen refilling stations. "This is, for now, a limited service. We are operating 100 cylinders a day and these cylinders will be delivered to patients free of cost. We will also collect empty cylinders from them. Pepple from the civil society have come forward to help me with this," said Abhishek Singh.

According to the officer, patients in need of Oxygen refilling can contact the 'Oxy Taxi' by WhatsApp on +9999999547. After which they need to submit mainly three things--

1. Picture of patient’s SPO2 Level (which should be below 95)

2. Doctor’s Prescription

3. Empty Cylinder

IAS Abhishek Singh stated that the most important thing in the COVID-19 pandemic was connecting people with the right information and the right source. "I thought we should create a digital platform. We have a third party calling system, we have masked the numbers and if they mutually agree they can exchange information. There is a direct channel. Similarly for the Oxygen, a simple form needs to be filled, after which our volunteers will reach out to them. We also show how many cylinders requests are available. It's live, real-time and direct," he shared.