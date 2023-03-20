IAS Officer Patiently Listens To Specially-abled Man's Grievances; Video Wins Hearts

A heartwarming video of a bureaucrat patiently listening to a specially-abled man, while making him sit on his table, because of his physical condition is winning hearts on social media these days. The video, which is gaining traction on social media shows the District Collector of Jaipur, Prakash Purohit, who is seen in the video listening to the grievances of a specially-abled man during a meeting.

Surprisingly, the specially-abled man was made to sit on his table, so that he can comfortably narrate his grievances to the district collector, while the latter appeared to be very patiently listening to his problems and checking all the papers presented by him.

Several IPS and IAS officers shared the video

This gesture of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Prakash Purohit has won him praises from all over the country. After the video surfaced on social media, netizens along with several IPS and IAS officials started sharing the video and applauding the gesture of the IAS.

Apart from others, the video has been shared by Additional Director General of Police (ACB), Rajasthan, IPS Dinesh MN, who praised the officer. The IPS shared the video with a caption reading as, "Administration is more a matter of Heart than Head. Prakash Purohit IAS, Collector Jaipur listening to a complainant making him sit on table because of his condition. Kudos to such young and empathetic officers and may their numbers increase."

The video has garnered around 3.5 lakh views, even since the IPS official shared it on Twitter. Apart from Dinesh MN, several other IPS and IAS officials too shared the video and applauded the gesture of IAS Prakash Purohit.

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan shared the video with a caption, "Public hearing of Jaipur collector, Prakash Rajpurohit IAS." Ex-IPS officer Yashovardhan Jha Azad wrote, "What a gesture by this young officer- Jaipur collector- his compassion. You have won the hearts of everyone. God bless you."

A senior journalist commented, "No doubt Jaipur Collector, Prakash Rajpurohit is a sensitive officer." A Twitter user stated, "Sympathy and empathy are an essential attribute of effective and responsive administration in Good Governance. Kudos!"

Another user commented on IPS Dinesh MN post, "We need more like you and Mr Purohit in the system and then only we can expect good things to prevail in the system."