IAS Officer Shah Faesal Clears Stand On Article 370 Over Again, 'Thing Of The Past'

IAS Officer Shah Faesal, once a petitioner to challenge the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution of India, has once again cleared his stance on Article 370. He stated that it's a 'Thing of the past."

On Twitter, he said, "370, for many Kashmiris like me, is a thing of the past. Jhelum and Ganga have merged in the great Indian Ocean for good. There is no going back. There is only marching forward." It has been received as a major setback for the petitioners advocating for Article 370.

SC to hear petitions on July 11

The Supreme Court has decided to take a batch of over 20 petitions that have challenged the Centre's move. A communique from the apex court informed that a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the case on July 11.

The batch of petitions has also challenged the Centre's decision to divide the state into two Union Territories- UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh. The petitioners have claimed that constitutional provisions were violated while making the decision.

Faesal withdrew from petition

During the hearing of petitions, the apex court is likely to take a call on the withdrawal of the petition by IAS officer Shah Faesal. Last year in September, he moved SC seeking withdrawal of his name from the list of petitioners who challenges Centre's move.

The unexpected move by Faesal, which led to a setback for the remaining petitioners, came as the Centre accepted his application seeking withdrawal of his resignation from the service. He was reinstated as an IAS in April 2022 and was posted as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years in September 2022.

Know about Shah Faesal

Shah Faesal is the only Kashmiri to top the Civil Service examination in 2010. He was posted in Jammu and Kashmir but resigned from the service in January 2019 over “unabated killings” in Kashmir. Later, he floated his own party- Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement- with Shehla Rashid. Faesal's unprecedented resignation from his own political outfit came in August 2020.

In October 2019, he was detained at New Delhi Airport when he was heading to the United States under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. He was also detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in February 2020 and a dossier against him read his support of soft separatism.