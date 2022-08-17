IAS Officer Sunil Kumar Gupta Appointed Vice President Dhankhar's Secretary

Senior IAS officer Sunil Kumar Gupta was on Wednesday appointed as secretary to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, according to an order by the personnel ministry.

Gupta, a 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is currently serving in his cadre state West Bengal.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Gupta’s appointment as Secretary to the Vice President of India in the rank and pay of Secretary, on deputation basis, with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till the date of his superannuation on December 31, 2023, it said.

Gupta had earlier worked with Dhankhar when he was the West Bengal governor.

