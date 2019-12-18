IAS Officer Tina Dabi To Report Fake FB Page Under Her Name Inciting Hatred Against CAA

As the protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have rocked the entire nation, some miscreants have taken the opportunity to criticise the CAA and government with a fake Facebook page of IAS officer Tina Dabi. In a conversation with ANI, the IAS officer confirmed that the page is fake and also asserted that she will file a complaint against the fake page which is being used to provoke people against the CAA and government.

CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The bill was passed with roaring majority in both houses of Parliament followed by President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent over the same making it an Act.

Violent protests with stone pelting and damaging public protperty

However, in the aftermath of passage of the CAA, violent protests were witnessed across the country. Starting from the North-East, the protest moved to West Bengal and then the national capital wherein students and protestors from Jamia Millia University, Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University staged protests which took a violent turn as the protesters started stone pelting and damaging public properties and government busses forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The protests in Seelampur comes two days after clashes erupted between the police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Police has filed an FIR against the perpetrators. Names of Congress and AAP politicians have been mentioned in the FIR for allegedly inciting violence with their hate speeches against the government and the CAA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Congress and its allies for misleading the citizens of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also called out the Congress for lying, "They have started spreading white lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and are scaring people. The Congress, its parties and its left ecosystem have given full force to frighten the Muslims of India." PM Modi also assured the people that the CAA will not affect the citizenship of Hindus or Muslims or any community of India.

