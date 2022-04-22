IAS Tina Dabi Gets Married To Pradeep Gawande Days After Making Relationship Public

Days after making their relationship public, IAS Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande tied the knot on Friday, April 22. The couple reportedly took the nuptial vows in a low-key ceremony, attended by the family and a few close friends. In the visuals of the ceremony doing the rounds, Tina can be seen donning a white and golden sari, with a Gajra adorning her hair. Matching her attire in white, Pradeep chose kurta-pajamas for the big day.

On March 29, the couple announced their engagement on social media. Sharing a picture of their engagement, Tina wrote, "I am wearing the smile you gave me, fiance." Her now-husband, Pradeep Gawande also posted a photo from the ceremony, and captioned it," Together, is my favourite place to be!"

As per reports, Tina, a topper of 2015 IAS batch, and Dr Pradeep Gawande, 2013 batch IAS, met for the first time in May 2021. The couple's journey started with friendship, and later, turned into love. After dating for almost 1 year, Tina and Pradeep decided to take the plunge and get married.

Tina Dabi ties the knot for 2nd time, after announcing divorce with Athar Aamir Khan

It is pertinent to mention here that this is Tina's second marriage. Soon after shooting to fame in 2015 when she topped the prestigious civil services examination, Tina had announced her relationship with Athar Aamir Khan, who secured second rank in the 2015 UPSC examinations.

The couple got married in April 2018 in Kashmir's Pahalgam, and threw a wedding reception in Delhi that was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other Union Ministers along with then-Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The couple was widely known as the 'IAS couple', and many hailed their love story, and called it equivalent to a “movie script.”

However, the marriage was short-lived as the couple announced their separation in November 2020. Their divorce was finalized in August 2021 after an order passed by a Jaipur court.