IASST Guwahati Scientists Invent Electronic Device To Sense Chemicals In Explosives

In an explosive development, a team of scientists from Guwahati has devised a thermally stable and cost-effective electronic polymer-based sensor that can detect explosive devices by the smell of their chemicals. The electronic polymer detector that is quite simple and reversible in nature is being touted as a device with a high utility that would avoid unforeseen attacks, according to a press release by the Ministry of Science & Technology. Besides, the team has already filed for a patent for the device that will be funded by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology.

Working of device

The invention of the device, meant for non-destructive sensing of explosives, is accredited to the team of scientists led by Dr Neelotpal Sen Sarma from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology in Guwahati. The device works on two important organic polymers -- poly-2-vinyl pyridine with acrylonitrile (P2VP-Co-AN) and polysulfone of cholesterol methacrylate with hexane (PCHMASH).

During testing of the device, the scientists observed that the resistance of the device underwent a drastic change in presence of the picric acid (PA), which was chosen to resemble nitroaromatic chemicals (NACs) like the ones in explosives. The release revealed that the sensor device is comprised of three layers that include the aforementioned compounds which are sandwiched in between two P2VP-Co-AN outer layers by stainless steel (SS) mesh. As per the Ministry, the system’s sensitivity is tracked by monitoring the vapours of the Picric acid and change in resistance of the device with time (in seconds).

The ministry informed that non-destructive sensing i.e detection of explosives without destroying them is extremely difficult. It further stated that simple, cheap, and selective field techniques which are non-destructive in nature are crucial for quick decision making in criminology laboratories, reclaimed military sites or detecting explosives in possession of extremists.

Uses of device

Detecting nitro-aromatic chemicals used in high-energy explosives will prove to be of immense importance. The ministry stated that early detection of explosive devices without destroying them will be a game-changer in protection, criminal investigations, minefield remediation, military applications, ammunition remediation sites, security applications, and chemical sensing.

The sensor’s fabrication is very simple, is negligibly affected by humidity, and the cholesterol-based polymers used are biodegradable, said the release. Besides, it can be operated at room temperature, has a low response time and negligible interference from other chemicals.

Image: Twitter/@PIB_India