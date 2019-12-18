IAU Picks Sanskrit, Bengali Names Suggested By Indian Youngsters For Exoplanet, Its Star

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has selected the names suggested by two young students for exoplanets from 1,717 suggestions submitted by youngsters from across the country. The two youngsters are a 13-year-old Pune student Vidyasagar Daud and a 20-year-old Surat youth and student of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Ananyo Bhattacharya. Their names have been selected for exoplanet HD 86081 b and its host star HD 86081, respectively.

The exoplanet which was discovered by US astronomers in 2013, will now be called “Santamas”, Sanskrit for “clouded”. Its host star will be named “Bibha”, a Bengali pronunciation of the Sanskrit word ‘Vibha’ meaning “a bright beam of light”. This name has another meanig to it as it seeks to honour Indian physicist Dr Bibha Chowdhuri as well.

“The Committee unanimously believes that this star name, with this particular spelling of it, is of importance to highlight women’s contribution in the Indian science community. It honours the unsung Indian physicist Dr Bibha Chowdhuri (1913-1991),” a statement released by the Astronomical Society of India said.

Sanskrit names shortlisted

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) had asked youngsters across the world to send in their enteries for names August 31. National voting on the 10 shortlisted names was then held between October 10 and November 10. Some of the other names shortlisted for the exoplanet were 'Abhrakasin', 'Aleya', 'Taptabrihas' and 'Turanga'. Whereas, the other entries for the host star were 'Anahata', 'Rashmirathi', 'Suteja' and 'Vibhas'. Most of the names suggested and shortlisted were in Sanskrit.

“Lying about 340 light-years away from us, the star HD 86081 is slightly hotter, larger and older than our Sun. Its exoplanet HD 86081 b is a lonely world orbiting around its star. It appears to be similar to the planet Jupiter in size and mass, but orbits very close to the star, thus expected to have a very high temperature. The star is located in the constellation of Sextans and is visible in Indian skies,” said the statement.

