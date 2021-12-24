As the agencies continue to investigate the blast at Ludhiana district court, Republic on Friday learnt that a damaged phone has been recovered from the site. Also, the body of one of the deceased has been recovered from the site, which waist down is completely blown to smithereens, indicating a possible suicide bombing.

Sources in the IB and BSF say that agencies are looking into the intel inputs to the Centre that had warned that Pakistan's ISI is aiding pro-Khalistani groups to execute terror attacks in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. The first set of inputs of the terror attack came in September, as per sources, after which increased activity has been witnessed, including the increased sighting of drones and ammunition droppings along the border.

'Suicide bombing angle not ruled out', CP Gurpreet Bhullar confirms

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar confirmed that the angle of suicide bombing was not being ruled out in the recent blast that claimed two lives in Ludhiana's District Court Complex.

Narrating the sequence of events, the Ludhiana police commissioner said, "Yesterday at 12:22, we received a call that there was an explosion on the second floor of the judicial complex. It was a public toilet for men, and adjacent to that was the old record room. We immediately rushed there and cordoned off the area. When we saw the scene of the crime, my team and I could make out that probably the person who was handling it had been blown off. Seems like the bomb exploded when the person was trying to assemble it."

#EXCLUSIVE | Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar speaks to Republic over Ludhiana court blast; says 'suicide bombing cannot be ruled out; seems like bomb exploded when the suspect was trying to assemble it'



Ludhiana blast: Centre and state agencies investigating

Meanwhile, holding a press conference, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi earlier in the day said that he was in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and taking assistance from the Centre in the case.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju along with Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash reached the state thereafter to review the situation. They visited the blast site and also the hospital, in which the injured are being treated. Rijiju addressed the media, in which he underlined that the matter was seriously being looked into by the Central as well as the state agencies, and at a fast pace.

"There is progress. I don't want to get into the technical stuff because the agencies are still probing. The initial briefing has already taken place, and the final briefing is also expected soon. Whatever be the case, you will be informed by the probing agency by a formal communication," Rijiju said, adding "all the nefarious attempts made to disrupt Punjab's peace will be eliminated."

