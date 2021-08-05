IBM Aims To Establish Software Lab In Kerala; CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appreciates The Move

In Kochi, the technology giant IBM announced on Wednesday, August 4, that it is establishing a Software Lab. As a result of the IT major's decision, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state's IT development would take an enormous leap forward. Following a virtual meeting between Chief Minister Vijayan, IBM India Managing Director Sandip Patel, and Vice President, IBM India Software Labs Gaurav Sharma - the announcement was made.

Leading global innovation centers, IBM's Software Labs are responsible for the development and delivery of next-generation software portfolios and cloud services. IBM was thanked for their interest in becoming more active role in the IT development of the state. Vijayan stated, "undoubtedly, IBM's expansion will pave the way for a huge leap in Kerala's IT development."

Patel and Sharma met with Vijayan on Tuesday, August 3, and Vijayan said he "extended Kerala's wholehearted support to the new venture." In order to meet the needs of the government and international customers, this center in Kerala will develop solutions by combining global design techniques with agile methodologies and advanced technologies, such as automation, data, and AI, and security.

IBM said that during their meeting on Tuesday, the chief minister expressed his vision for making Kerala a Digital Knowledge Economy and that the IT policy had been changed to facilitate the recovery process after the pandemic. Vijayan also talked about how industries, government, and academia need to work together to create growth opportunities in the state, the statement said. He said IBM India is a microcosm of the global corporation committed to advancing India's vision of Make in India, for the country as well as the rest of the world.

"IBM brings its global best practices to India and we hope to do that in Kerala as well, by building indigenous skills in the state that will create a talent pool for the global marketplace. Expansion in Kerala would provide us access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skills development and enhance employability", he said.

"Pleased with IBM's proposed expansion in the state"

The state of Kerala, according to Vijayan, is a hotbed of IT professionals and entrepreneurs and, "we are pleased with IBM's proposed expansion in the state. Technology Development Centers play an important role in driving economic growth by bringing innovations to the market quickly. We will extend our full support to IBM to establish its software development center in Kerala. Im confident that our talent and IBMs leading technologies will have a far-reaching impact which will create employment opportunities, accelerate digital innovation and provide a strong foundation for the IT/ITeS sector in the state", Vijayan said in the IBM statement.

Company officials have said the proposed growth is in line with its vision to help clients automate, secure, modernize, and predict the future of software development through a decentralized, open architecture that is secure. IBM Software Labs are currently based in Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai in India, with more locations to come.