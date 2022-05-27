ICF To Manufacture 2 More Advanced High-speed Vande Bharat Trains By August

The integrated coach factory (ICF) said that two more Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured by August 2022 and will have advanced features. Currently, there are two similar trains operational in the country. It's important to note that PM Narendra Modi has said that 75 new Vande Bharat trains will be operational to commemorate 75 years of independence, traversing through and connecting 75 big towns of India. According to an ICF official in Chennai, the trains are in their final stages of completion.

PM's target to manufacture 75 trains by 2023

The Railway ministry chalked out the plan to manufacture 75 Vande Bhara high-speed trains and handed over the responsibility to the ICF, Chennai. The officials at the coach factory said that the two trains being manufactured are more advanced than the previous trains in the following features - automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable.

"After the announcement of PM Modi, ICF has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023. Making a progress in that direction, two trains would be ready by August 2022. The trial of those trains would be done and based on that, we will do further production," General Manager of ICF, AK Agarwal told ANI.

Advanced features in the new Vande Bharat trains

Informing on the additional features in the trains to be newly commissioned, Agarwal said that travel in the new trains will be more comfortable as the coaches are lighter than the previous versions.

"Travelling in the new trains would be more comfortable in comparison to the two trains that are currently operational. The reason is that the coaches of the new trains will be lighter than those of older trains. These are made of stainless steel. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed," he said and further added that the pilots will operate automatic gates, the windows will be wider and the toilets will be more advanced with more space for the luggage.

'Kavach technology' for extra security

Agarwal, informing about the Kavach technology for enhanced security said, "We are also installing 'Kavach' technology in the trains so that automatic breaks could be applied in case any train is coming on the same track. We will complete our target on time. We have the support of the Railway Minister and Railway Board," and also clarified the delay in the delivery of wheels for the new trains, which he said happened because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He specified that given the requirements for the wheels, Ukraine is among the few countries which could have fulfilled the requirements. "We had planned to seek the plan of wheels from Ukraine. Ukraine is among the few countries manufacturing such wheels. We had to import from there which was delayed due to the war. However, the wheels have arrived now," he said.

IMAGE: ANI