Last Updated:

ICG 46th Raising Day: Know About Indian Coast Guard's History, Significance & Its Role

ICG was originally formed in the year 1977 on February 1, by the Indian Parliament's Coast Guard Act, 1978 and is a part of the Ministry of Defense

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
ICG Raising Day

Image: ANI


Every year, India commemorates the Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on February 1. ICG is marking its 46th Raising Day this year. It is to mention that ICG is the country's maritime law enforcement as well as search and rescue service, with authority over all of India's territorial seas, which contain the contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone. 

ICG was originally formed in the year 1977 on February 1 under the Indian Parliament's Coast Guard Act, 1978. The Coast Guard, which is a part of the Ministry of Defence, was officially formed on August 18, 1978.

READ | ICG seized drugs worth Rs 5,516 cr from Jan 1- Oct 31

Since its creation, the ICG has saved over 10,000 lives and fought about 40,000 offenders, living up to its slogan "Vayam Rakshamah," which means "We Protect." Besides that, the ICG rescues a number of individuals at sea on a regular basis. It is worth mentioning that the Indian Navy, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Revenue (Customs), as well as the Central and State police forces all cooperate closely with the Coast Guard. 

READ | Pakistan boat carrying 77 kgs of heroin seized in Indian waters by ICG & Gujarat ATS

What is ICG role? 

Apart from rescuing lives, the primary role and responsibilities of ICG are to provide safety and protection of artificial islands, offshore terminals and other installations. It also guarantees to safeguard fishermen and mariners at sea. Furthermore, the ICG preserves and protects marine ecology and the ecosystem, especially pollution management. 

READ | ICG Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 322 Navik/Yantrik posts; Apply online from Jan 4

During anti-smuggling activities, the Coastal Guard gives support to the Department of Customs and other agencies while in situation of war, it provides national defence. 

ICG leadership 

The Indian Coast Guard is commanded by the Director-General (DG ICG), who is based in New Delhi at Coast Guard Headquarters (GCHQ). He is accompanied by four Deputy Director-Generals, each with the rank of Inspector-General, as well as other high officials in charge of other staff departments. Virender Singh Pathania is the current Director-General. 

READ | ICG Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 322 Navik/Yantrik posts; apply online here

The Indian Coast Guard's Director-General is the equal of the Indian Navy's Vice Admiral. ICG is divided into five zones. An officer with the designation of Inspector-General leads each region. Each area is further subdivided into districts, each of which normally covers a coastline state or a union territory.  

READ | ICG rescues 4 fishermen from boat stranded in Gulf of Mannar due to inclement weather

(Image: ANI)

Tags: ICG Raising Day, Indian Coast Guard, ICG 46th Raising Day
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND