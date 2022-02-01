ICG 46th Raising Day: Know About Indian Coast Guard's History, Significance & Its Role

Every year, India commemorates the Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on February 1. ICG is marking its 46th Raising Day this year. It is to mention that ICG is the country's maritime law enforcement as well as search and rescue service, with authority over all of India's territorial seas, which contain the contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone.

Watch the teaser of Indian Coast Guard promotional movie launched on the eve of 46th ICG raising day. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HMOIndia @shipmin_india pic.twitter.com/pYis8P08Dj — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) January 31, 2022

ICG was originally formed in the year 1977 on February 1 under the Indian Parliament's Coast Guard Act, 1978. The Coast Guard, which is a part of the Ministry of Defence, was officially formed on August 18, 1978.

Since its creation, the ICG has saved over 10,000 lives and fought about 40,000 offenders, living up to its slogan "Vayam Rakshamah," which means "We Protect." Besides that, the ICG rescues a number of individuals at sea on a regular basis. It is worth mentioning that the Indian Navy, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Revenue (Customs), as well as the Central and State police forces all cooperate closely with the Coast Guard.

What is ICG role?

Apart from rescuing lives, the primary role and responsibilities of ICG are to provide safety and protection of artificial islands, offshore terminals and other installations. It also guarantees to safeguard fishermen and mariners at sea. Furthermore, the ICG preserves and protects marine ecology and the ecosystem, especially pollution management.

During anti-smuggling activities, the Coastal Guard gives support to the Department of Customs and other agencies while in situation of war, it provides national defence.

ICG leadership

The Indian Coast Guard is commanded by the Director-General (DG ICG), who is based in New Delhi at Coast Guard Headquarters (GCHQ). He is accompanied by four Deputy Director-Generals, each with the rank of Inspector-General, as well as other high officials in charge of other staff departments. Virender Singh Pathania is the current Director-General.

The Indian Coast Guard's Director-General is the equal of the Indian Navy's Vice Admiral. ICG is divided into five zones. An officer with the designation of Inspector-General leads each region. Each area is further subdivided into districts, each of which normally covers a coastline state or a union territory.

(Image: ANI)