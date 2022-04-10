ICG Chief VS Pathania Commissions Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III Squadron In Bhubaneswar

In a significant boost to India's maritime security, Director General VS Pathania, PTM, TM, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard commissioned 830 Sqn (CG), the first Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III squadron at ICG Air Enclave, Bhubaneswar on April 10, Sunday. The event was attended by a number of civil and military authorities from Bhubaneswar and the surrounding region.

#WATCH | Latest Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III squadron commissioned today at Bhubaneswar, Odisha by Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania. The most advanced variant of ALH will enhance maritime capabilities of force along West Bengal & Odisha Coast & beyond: ICG officials pic.twitter.com/9ARxFkupL2 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

Director General Virender Singh Pathania is on a visit to ICG Region (NE) from April 7 to 11 to assess the operational readiness and progress of current infrastructure development projects in West Bengal and Odisha, according to an ICG official.

Director General Virender Singh Pathania was given an overview of ICG operations during his visit to Kolkata HQ on Sunday. He informed the ICG officers about policy evaluations, forthcoming infrastructure development, fleet augmentation, and international collaboration projects. He also met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, briefing him on several operational aspects as well as ICG's recent run of accomplishments, particularly in West Bengal.

In accordance with the government's push towards "Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the commissioning of this squadron marks a massive step toward self-reliance in the realm of SAR and long-range maritime surveillance. The ALH MK III helicopters are equipped with an array of cutting-edge sensors, bolstering the Indian Coast Guard's marine prowess at sea.

Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III squadron features

These helicopters are equipped with powerful Shakti engines, a full glass cockpit, a high-intensity searchlight, a traffic alert and collision avoidance system, advanced communication systems, an automatic identification system, a search-and-rescue homer, and an automatic flight control system, as well as modern surveillance radar/electro-optical equipment fitted in the helicopters, allowing them to perform long-range maritime reconnaissance and long-range search and rescue missions, both day and night.

The helicopter is equipped with a heavy machine gun for patrol missions at sea, as well as a detachable Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) to assist critically ill patients during MEDEVAC. 4.​830 Sqn (CG) is commanded by Commandant Anurup Singh, TM and manned by 11 Officers and 46 men.

​Out of 16 ALH MK-III aircrafts, 12 have been inducted in the Indian Coast Guard in a phased manner and 04 of these aircrafts are already positioned at Bhubaneswar, covering the entire coast of West Bengal and Orissa under their surveillance efforts. Since induction, the squadron has flown over 1,200 hours and conducted numerous operational missions namely MEDEVAC of service personnel from CG afloat platform, afloat confirmatory trials, day/night ship helicopter operating limitations (SHOL) trials on board OPV class of ships, trial landings at dispersed helipads of Odisha and West Bengal regions.

Image: ANI