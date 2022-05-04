Last Updated:

ICG Chief VS Pathania Commissions Second Made-in-India ALH MK III Squadron In Kochi

The Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania commissioned the 2nd Made-in-Inda ALH MK III Squadron at Kochi. 'Western seaboard security will be enhanced,' he said.

Indian Coast Guard

In a significant boost to India’s maritime security, Director-General VS Pathania, PTM, TM, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard commissioned the second Made in India ALH MK III Squadron at Kochi on May 4, Wednesday. 

Director-General VS Pathania, PTM, TM, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard said that the second squadron of ALH MK III choppers will enhance and further boost the security of the western seaboard and enhance India’s search and rescue capability. 

Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III Squadron

Last month, Director General VS Pathania, PTM, TM, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard commissioned 830 Sqn (CG), the first Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III squadron at ICG Air Enclave, Bhubaneswar on April 10, Sunday. The event was attended by a number of civil and military authorities from Bhubaneswar and the surrounding region.

Director-General Virender Singh Pathania was on a visit to ICG Region (NE) from April 7 to 11. He assessed the operational readiness and so far progress of current infrastructure development projects in West Bengal and Odisha, according to an ICG official.

Director-General Virender Singh Pathania was given an overview of ICG operations during his visit to Kolkata HQ on April 10. He informed the ICG officers about policy evaluations, forthcoming infrastructure development, fleet augmentation, and international collaboration projects. He also met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, briefing him on several operational aspects as well as ICG's recent run of accomplishments, particularly in West Bengal.

Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III squadron features

These helicopters are equipped with powerful Shakti engines, a full glass cockpit, a high-intensity searchlight, a traffic alert, and collision avoidance system, advanced communication systems, an automatic identification system, a search-and-rescue homer, and an automatic flight control system, as well as modern surveillance radar/electro-optical equipment fitted in the helicopters, allowing them to perform long-range maritime reconnaissance and long-range search and rescue missions, both day and night. 

The helicopter is equipped with a heavy machine gun for patrol missions at sea, as well as a detachable Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) to assist critically ill patients during MEDEVAC. 4.​830 Sqn (CG) is commanded by Commandant Anurup Singh, TM, and manned by 11 Officers and 46 men.

