ICG Conducts Anti-narcotics Exercise Off Gujarat Coast To Prevent Sea Route Smuggling

The Indian Coast Guard has conducted a naval exercise to get prepared for preventing sea route smuggling of narcotics and arms through the coast of Gujarat. It was an extensive anti-narcotics exercise of the ICG. This exercise was operational on 36 uninhabitable islands. Along the maritime boundary off the Gujarat coast, Okha & Sir Creek area.

Data on smuggling cases

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the marine forces have seized narcotics worth Rs 1950 crore along with arms and ammunition. Around 44 Pakistanis have also been apprehended for sea route smuggling in the last year.

The Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Pakistani boat

Earlier on December 27, 2022, the Indian Coastal Guard, have seized a Pakistani boat which had 10 crew members with 40 kgs of drugs, arms, and ammunition off the Gujarat coast after inputs from Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist squad.

The rapid patrol ship "ICGS Arinjay" of the Coast Guard was then sent out to patrol the area along the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) on the night between December 25 and 26. According to a press release from the Indian Coast Guard, the Pakistani fishing boat "Al Soheli" was spotted moving suspiciously in Indian seas in the morning.

After firing warning shots

The boat began evasive manoeuvring when the Indian officials questioned them. Even after firing warning shots, the boat continued to move.

In the past 18 months, the ICG and Gujarat ATS have conducted seven cooperative operations, according to the press statement.

