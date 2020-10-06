OPV Vigraha, 7th & Last In Indigenous Line, Set For Launch In Chennai For Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform that OPV Vigraha, the last in the series of 07 OPVs indigenously designed and built by M/s L7T Shipbuilding Limited, will be launched on October 6 at Chennai. OPV Vigraha will be fitted with state-of-the-art machinery, equipment and system under Prime Minister' Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' mission, added ICG.

Under PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, the Shipping Ministry had directed all the major ports of the country to purchase vessels which are built in India. The motive behind this is to promote shipbuilding in the country. Union Shipping Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya said that this new plan will help build small vessels at 16 major ports in India.

INS Viraat dismantled

INS Viraat was the world's longest-serving warship and was decommissioned by the India Navy three years ago. On September 22, INS Viraat was taken to Alang coast in Gujarat for dismantling. The aircraft carrier had begun its final journey from the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on September 19. INS Viraat was inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987 and was purchased by Shree Ram group for a sum of Rs 38.54 crore at an auction in July.

The INS Viraat was the second aircraft carrier which was in service with the Indian Navy, for over 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017. Many proposals were made in the past to preserve INS Viraat as a maritime museum. In July 2019, the central government said in Parliament that the decision to scarp INS Viraat has been taken after consulting the Indian Navy.

Before this, INS Vikrant in 2014 was dismantled in Mumbai. INS Vikrant was purchased by the Indian Navy at a cost of USD 65 million and it was re-commissioned on May 12, 1987. The aircraft carrier, in its earlier avatar, had won the Falklands War against Argentina in 1982 for the Royal British Navy.

