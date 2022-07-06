ICG Rescues 22 Crew Members Of MT Global King I Off Porbandar Coast In Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday launched a rescue operation in the Arabian sea near Gujarat's Porbandar coast after receiving a distress call from the crew of the MT Global King I vessel. As per the ICG officials, the 22-member crew abandoned the ship after onboard flooding. All the 22 crew members from the distressed merchant vessel have been safely rescued. Out of the rescued crew, 20 were Indian nationals, 1 Pakistani, & 1 Sri Lankan, and later they were taken to the Porbandar port by the ICG vessels and choppers.

The ICG's Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai coordinated with the distress call and carried out the rescue operations

The official further informed that the vessel got stranded in a position 93 nautical miles west of Porbandar and then the distress call was made. The ship was on its way from Khor Fakkan UAE to Karwar India and was carrying 6000 tons of Bitumen with 22 crew onboard. The ICG deployed newly commissioned ALH Dhruv choppers for the rescue operation and other agencies also joined the operation.

It is pertinent to note that MRCC works under the Indian Coast Guard. It is responsible for coordinating air-sea rescue in Mumbai and an extensive area of the Arabian Sea beside the territorial waters of Mumbai.

