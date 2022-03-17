ICG's fifth offshore patrol vessel Saksham commissioned in Goa

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Indian Coast Guard's fifth offshore patrol vessel 'Saksham' was commissioned in Goa by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Wednesday, an official statement said.

"The 105 meters offshore patrol vessel (OPV) has been designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited and is fitted with advanced technology, navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery," it said.

The ship is designed to carry one twin engine helicopter and four high speed boats, including two inflatable boats for boarding operation, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol, the statement said.

Saksham is also capable of carrying limited pollution response equipment to contain oil spill at sea, it noted. Indian Coast Guard's Director General V S Pathania was also present on the occasion of commissioning of the ship.

