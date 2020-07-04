ICMR Asks Pvt Labs To Apply For NABL Accreditation To Initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT Testing

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its letter to all the states and Union Territories said that all private laboratories in their state who intend to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for COVID-19 should be encouraged to immediately apply for NABL accreditation to ensure quality testing. This step is primarily to ensure high-quality testing and correct interpretation of test results, Dr. GS Toteja, Additional Director General, ICMR said in the letter.

"Many of the labs are doing this test for the first time. In view of this, it is prudent to comply with NABL norms and obtain accreditation of private labs. This will also help in improving the overall quality of private labs in your state," Dr. Toteja said.

He further said, "I also wish to emphasize that in the backdrop of the COVID crisis, NABL has established expedited approval mechanisms with fast-track approvals being granted within 7 days." However, the need to augment testing for COVID-19 in the current situation is well understood, he added.

"In wake of the rise in Covid-19 cases, all private laboratories in your state who intend to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for COVID-19 should be encouraged to immediately apply for NABL accreditation. All the labs who have applied can reach out to ICMR with a copy of their NABL application," the letter further read.

ICMR will provide expedited approval for TrueNat/CBNAAT subject to NABL approval, which can be submitted within a maximum time span of four weeks from the date of approval, the letter stated.

COVID-19 cases in India

India has reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country's coronavirus case count has risen to 6,25,544, out of which 2,27,439 are active cases and 3,79,892 patients have recovered. The country has registered 18,213 deaths so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state for the COVID-19 infection. The state's tally stands at 1,92,990 with 1,04,687 recovered and 8376 fatalities.

