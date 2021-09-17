ICMR Calls NYT 'article' On India's COVID-19 Response Provocative, Attention-seeking

"Provocative, attention-seeking," the ICMR said while condemning a New York Times article on India's novel coronavirus response at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country are dropping and the country is doing well on the vaccination front. In a recent article, the western media house claimed that the "ICMR tailored its findings to fit Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s optimistic narrative despite a looming crisis".

ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava, during a press conference, called the NYT article provocative and attention-seeking. "This is a provocative, attention-seeking article published at a time when India is doing good and our vaccination is excellent and it is diverting attention. All the issues raised are dead ones and probably do not merit any attention," he said.

Asserting that India believes in the journalistic value and editorial freedom, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the Centre, as well as state governments, are fighting at their best against the COVID-19 pandemic and all our energies and time is devoted to that.

"We cannot afford to be diverted by things that can be addressed at a later day which are not priority from the public health point of view," Bhushan said.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr Vinod Kumar Paul also condemned the distorted out of context reporting. "This is not desirable and it should not happen," he said.

India administers over 2 crore vaccine doses

In fact, contrary to the NYT article, India administered over 2.26 crore coronavirus vaccine doses on Friday, setting a new vaccination record, the Centre informed.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that the average daily vaccination of the 18 major nations was 81,70,000 from September 1 to September 13, whereas India's was 85,40,000 doses of covid vaccine. The list of major countries includes the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, Japan and Canada.

(With PTI Inputs)