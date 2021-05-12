ICMR Chief Explains Why Youth 'slightly More' Infected With COVID-19 Virus In Second Wave

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Chief Dr. Balram Bhargava addressed the media on Tuesday and talked about the number of increased cases of COVID-19 in the younger generation. One of the major differences between the previous and current waves is that more younger people are getting infected now.

ICMR Chief pointed out two probable reasons for the infection in adolescents:

"We have found that younger people are getting slightly more involved because suddenly they have gone out and there are variants also prevalent in the nation which may be affecting them as well," added ICMR Dr. Balram Bhargava.

Dr. Bhargava further added that to combat the current situation the Government has taken several steps including Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) permission to be given at all government and private health facilities without any accreditation. Home-based testing solutions are also being explored as per the ICMR chief.

National positivity rate - around 21%

Dr. Balram Bhargava added that the country is facing a massive upsurge in COVID-19 cases even though early trends of decline have been witnessed. According to the government data, 310 out of 734 districts are reporting over 21% of positivity rate. Moreover, to control the transmission steps such as early testing, isolation and home-based care are getting implemented.

World-record in conducting tests

India conducted 19,45,299 tests on April 30th which was the highest in the world, as informed by ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava. In April-May, a total of 16-20 lakh tests were done every day.

Not much of a shift in the age group

The explanation regarding younger people getting infected from the ICMR chief comes after the Government, in April, had stated that there is no major shift in the age distribution of COVID-19 cases under comparison of the first and second wave. When the doctor was asked about steps for vaccination of below 18, Dr. Bhargava replied that the age group between two waves is not very high. According to the data prepared by the Centre, people above the age of 45 are at risk of any adverse outcome and the hospitalized mortality is around 9.6 to 9.7 per cent. Earlier, the Government had also shown data claiming 31 per cent of people affected were under the age of 30 years in the first wave while in this year, the percentage rose to 32.