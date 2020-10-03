ICMR DG Balram Bhargava Stresses Following Gandhian Philosophy For A Healthy Life

On the occasion of the 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava said that following the leader's philosophy of a healthy lifestyle is the only way to “foster ease of living during the COVID-19 pandemic”. Dr. Bhargava added that one must follow the Gandhian philosophy of "Less is more" and "Health is wealth" during these trying times.

We must take a cue from Gandhi's messages: ICMR DG

As per reports, the ICMR Chief said that Mahatma Gandhi spent his whole life promoting a healthy lifestyle so that people could prevent diseases and ailments from even occurring. The ICMR DG further added, “In today's unprecedented time, there is no better person who could lead us out of this. Taking a cue from his messages, we should follow the COVID-19 preventive measures like physical distancing (do gaz ki doori), use of masks at public places and offices, maintaining hand hygiene as these are most effective ways to keep this dreadful virus at bay”.

According to reports, the Indian Council of Medical Research is pouring a significant amount of resources into the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. Commemorating Gandhian philosophy, a senior consultant at Moolchand Hospital, Dr. HK Chopra said, "Mahatma Gandhi's thought process was to 'keep moving', which is essential for blood circulation and a healthy body. The best message that he gave us was that exercise is essential for a fit body and mind”.

As per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, India has reported over 6.4 million positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of over 100,000. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 34 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000.

